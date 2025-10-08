Physical Fitness vs Technical Prowess

That’s the dichotomy—the mutually exclusive brace of choices—that many claim our military faces, and too many folks who should know better think the choice should be made in favor of technical prowess. Here’s former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall:

Modern warfare, particularly against a peer competitor, will be much more about skillfully applying cutting-edge technology and managing complex weapon systems under stress than about physical strength. We need the nation’s best brains as much if not far more than we need people who can do push-ups.

It’s good that Kendall is former SecAF. The two are not at all mutually exclusive criteria; on the contrary, they’re strongly synergistic. Physical fitness helps keep the mind clear—or at least less cloudy—under any sort of stress, especially that of combat.

Then, as the barbarian invasion of Ukraine is demonstrating, physical fitness is every bit as important as tech prowess and the use of (rapidly) evolving tech weapons in a war that is both technological and grindingly physical.

Closer to home, our bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities would not have been achievable if the bomber, refueler, and escort pilots were not physically fit. Soft, out of shape personnel could not have stood the rigors of 30 hours straight in the air, or the sequence of tankers refueling the bombers and fighters, or the fighter escorts in the emotional and potentially high g-force escort environment.