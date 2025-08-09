An Internet influencer rented a house on Nantucket, set up a four-day camp for some of her followers, and Nantucket’s locals have had their collective panties in twists ever since. Their main beef is that she’s not from around there, and worse, as Jen Reddy, a marketing executive and Nantucket resident complained,

It feels like we’re being infiltrated by someone who doesn’t understand the culture[.]

Welcome to the wider world of illegal aliens who flooded into our nation under the prior administration, but weren’t interested in understanding our culture, didn’t want to assimilate.