TACO Trump?

Trump Always Chickens Out goes the latest anti-Trump meme of the Left. This graph tells a different story.

All of those latest agreed/imposed tariffs are higher than the original tariffs.

Keep in mind that Trump is, from the beginning, a builder who learned his trade in the blunt-speaking, trash talking New York City environment and a marketer who learned negotiating in that same environment.

The best deals are made by a marketer who begins the negotiations with an already clearly understood price range within which he’s willing to close a deal and outside of which is willing to walk away. The marketer then begins with offers that are extremely low on proffered buys and extremely high on proffered sales and lets himself be talked up/down toward his already determined range in exchange for more things from the prospective seller or buyer.

This is what that graph illustrates.