Overreaction

This is one such. The headline and subhead say it:

The Days of Set-and-Forget Investing Just Ended for Many Americans

President Trump’s economic policies are sending investors out of US stocks and into cash, bonds, gold and European defense stocks

The newswriters illustrate their claim with this anecdote:

For years, Yoram Ariely hadn’t touched most of his investments, preferring to ride the stock market’s ups and downs. Last Tuesday, he decided he had enough.

The 82-year-old unloaded almost half of his stock investments, fearful of the effects of President Trump’s economic agenda, and tariffs in particular. He may get rid of more still.

“The decisions are changing daily,” said Ariely, a retired business owner in Longboat Key, FL.

Therein lies the problem with this sort of reaction. Buy and hold—set and forget in newswriters’ lexicon—has always been a fine, if not flashy, way to build wealth when it’s done from a young age and continued through retirement/geezerdom. That includes riding through the ups and downs, including corrections and bear markets. Some investors, who change the stocks (and/or bonds, real estate, gold and silver with their reputation as inflation hedges, etc) occasionally (over weeks to months), will do better and others worse than buy and holders. Some traders, who change their vehicles on a more frequent basis, down through daily trades, also will do better and others worse. Slow but steady produces, over the long term, steady and favorable results, if without the flash and the heady rush.

And that’s the key: over the long term, which takes lots of patience and an emotional willingness to ride through the inevitable downturns, corrections, and bear markets, even more to add to holdings during those down turns. Worries about the disruptions and dislocations associated with President Donald Trump’s (R) economic and political moves are overblown in the sense that these are just another of those inevitable disruptions. Buy and hold remains a viable, middle of the road wealth building technique.

On the other hand, buy and hold has never been the right path for those of an age—those retired geezers—for whom there’s little time left in their lives in which, and reduced steady income with which, to recover from a sharp or relatively deep (or deep) market downturn. For those folks, preserving the wealth, the capital, that they have accumulated becomes more important than continuing to try to increase their wealth. The latter entails more risk than is optimal for those with shortening remaining life spans and reduced regular income.

Trump’s moves are just another of the disruptions inevitable in an investing environment; they present no reason for anyone to change their investing style.