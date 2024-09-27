Global Warming Throughout History

Or, perhaps more accurately, climate change throughout history. Here’s a graph, lately generated by paleoclimatologists, that covers the last 485 million years of Earth’s history, not just the sham history since the Industrial Age to which climatistas want to limit us.

Notice how hard it is to see the recent spate of alleged human-caused global warming. Notice, too, how useful it would be to Earth life to have some actual global warming as we sit here much colder than the historical norm.

Although not explicitly shown on this graph, notice also how utterly irrelevant the concentration of atmospheric CO2 is in this temperature record.

H/t PowerLine via Ralf Longwalker