My blog got hacked at the start of the week; that’s why you haven’t been able to get in. The hackery has been resolved with the outstanding and patient help of my hosting service, Pair Networks, and you should be able to read to your heart’s content, again.

Unfortunately, as part of the cleanup, all users had to be deleted in order to be sure all the hackers had been deleted. Those of you who wish, or wished, to comment can still do so, but you’ll have to register again. For that, too, I apologize.

Eric Hines