How Precious

The White House folks in charge of such things have announced a theme for this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

“A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden is continuing her theme of ‘EGGucation’ for the event, transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy,” a statement from the White House reads.

Apparently, an Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn needs a theme other than…Easter and unadulterated fun for the kids.

Go figure.