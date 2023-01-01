Happy New Year

Originally published in 2012, I repeat it here.

This blogger hopes for increasing prosperity for all in the new year just begun. Following are some additional thoughts, from those better than me.

Dinner was made for eating, not for talking.

–William Makepeace Thackeray

New Year’s Resolution: to tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.

–James Agate

Those who gave thee a body, furnished it with weakness; but He who gave thee Soul, armed thee with resolution. Employ it, and thou art wise; be wise, and thou art happy.

–Akhenaton

Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.

–Cavett Robert

And ye, who have met with Adversity’s blast,

And been bow’d to the earth by its fury;

To whom the Twelve Months, that have recently pass’d

Were as harsh as a prejudiced jury –

Still, fill to the Future! and join in our chime,

The regrets of remembrance to cozen,

And having obtained a New Trial of Time,

Shout in hopes of a kindlier dozen.

–Thomas Hood

We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential.

–Ellen Goodman

New Year’s Day: now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.

–Mark Twain

Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.

–Bill Vaughn