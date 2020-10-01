Lies of Progressive-Democrats

Here’s more.

In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.

Despite this lack of certainty, it was clear that

former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan created handwritten notes showing he “subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.'”

The intelligence community became sufficiently concerned that

On 07 September 2016, US intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding ‘US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server[.]

They, as we know, chose not to pursue the matter; and Strzok, as an initial member of Mueller’s “investigation,” was able to mis– redirect that investigation onto other paths.

The article at the link has a link to the report itself. The rest of the press is burying this news, if not spiking the story altogether.