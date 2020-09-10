Manifest Duplicity

Here’s a demonstration of it by the European Union as it pretends to resume final negotiations with Great Britain over the latter’s going out from the EU.

EU officials say the bloc remains intent on striking a deal but that Mr Johnson’s government will need to make some major concessions.

The deal must be on the EU’s terms, and no others.

This is the contempt with which the EU has treated those uppity Brits ever since they began debating the very idea of leaving the EU.

It’s clear that Great Britain should simply walk away: a clean, no-deal break in January will be far better than anything the EU is willing to agree.