Solidarity with Whom?

President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently cut off US funding for the World Health Organization unless it enacts—not just chit-chats about—real reforms about the way it does business and the degree of independence from particular nations it chooses to exercise in the conduct of that business.

The European Union demurred from Trump’s position. EU’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson:

This is the time for solidarity, not the time for finger-pointing or for undermining multilateral cooperation[.]

If not now, while the data are reasonably current, then when? The WHO, after all, has been actively complicit in the People’s Republic of China’s original suppression of data regarding the Wuhan Virus, the PRC’s subsequent misleading about its nature and severity, and its current lies about its origin within the PRC. The WHO actively refused to share data with the Republic of China, and it refused to accept data from the RoC in the virus’ early cycles of spreading.

How is it possible to have international cooperation with an agency that so routinely undermines it?

Maybe Willie Sutton should have demanded solidarity rather than finger-pointing. Or perhaps more aptly, maybe David Berkowitz should have demanded solidarity rather than opprobrium and interference.