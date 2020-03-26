Strings on Airline Emergency Support

As we contemplate (what should be) a one-time support/subsidy for airlines in the midst of the present Wuhan Virus situation, a letter writer to The Wall Street Journal‘s Letters facility had a suggestion.

[I]f we the people are going to bail out the airlines then a caveat should be that senior executives take a pay cut and don’t receive their usual massive bonuses.

Agreed, but they’re not the only ones. The management teams of the various airline industry unions—national and Local—also should be required to take substantial pay cuts and forego their benefits, however the unions might couch the labels on those benefits.

After all, union management teams, with their greed, have contributed to the costs the airlines are forced to cover. Labor—crew, maintenance, and passenger service—runs about 35% of airline operating costs.