Because It’s Hateful

Recall Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s (D, MN) insulting (at best) and dismissive description of the 9/11 terrorist attack that murdered nearly 3,000 Americans as “some people did something.” President Donald Trump—among a host of other Americans—called her out for that despicable comment with a video of his own that juxtaposed her…comment…with the death and destruction that that “something” done by “some people” wrought.

Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) is actively distorting the facts surrounding the matter as she joins her fellow Progressive-Democrat in trying to make political hay out of Americans’, and the President’s, objections to Omar’s words.

The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.

Pelosi also loudly called the Capital Police to get them to

conduct[] a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family, and her staff.

They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces[.]

Because it’s disrespectful, dangerous—threatening, even—to call out hate speech when it’s spoken by Progressive-Democrats.

No. The only dangerous words are those of Omar’s saying that the murders of those nearly 3,000 Americans is no big deal. The only violence done or threatened is by those Progressive-Democrats who agree, through their defense of Omar’s words, that those murders are only secondary to being criticized for their condoning Omar’s claims.

Incidentally, the comment thread in Trump’s video tweet illustrates just how ’round the bend the Left is, quite apart from their full-throated defense of Omar’s despicable bigotry.