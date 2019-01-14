Teach civics in high school as well as in junior high?

A state senator in Indiana has proposed a bill that would require students to pass a 100-question citizenship test in order to graduate from public high schools in the state.

Indiana State Senator Dennis Kruse (R) thinks it’s appropriate that high school graduates demonstrate that they know as much about our nation as we require immigrants to know as a prerequisite to gaining citizenship.

What a concept. It should be a requirement in all States.