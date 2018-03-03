Arms Keeping and Bearing “Reform”

The House passed a bill last December that greatly expands background checks and that mandates concealed-carry reciprocity among the several States.
The Senate should take up that bill without further delay and pass it as well. With the much broader background checks, there’s no longer any rational argument for opposing concealed-carry reciprocity.
It’s a pipedream, though; there aren’t enough Progressive-Democrat Senators willing to vote for cloture. The lack of progress is too important to them as a campaign issue.
The Progressives want Tenth Amendment protection for their state’s desires to regulate (to whatever degree) the keeping and bearing of arms. However, the language of the amendment itself is clear –
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
The Second Amendment, however, resolves the issue –
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
“…nor prohibited by it to the states …” is trumped by “… shall not be infringed.” It doesn’t say shall not be infringed by Congress, but shall not be infringed. Period. And the Constitution remains the supreme law of the land, superseding state laws where the latter conflict.
Or, at least, that’s how I thought it was supposed to work.