Is There a Mass Extinction in Progress?

Nope. Eric Worrall, writing at the link, quoted Doug Erwin, a Smithsonian Paleontologist on whether we’re in the middle of one, as many climatistas (not all) insist [emphases in the original]:
Many of those making facile comparisons between the current situation and past mass extinctions don’t have a clue about the difference in the nature of the data, much less how truly awful the mass extinctions recorded in the marine fossil record actually were[.]
And
“‘[H]ow many geographically widespread, abundant, durably skeletonized marine taxa have gone extinct thus far?’ And the answer is, pretty close to zero,” Erwin pointed out. In fact, of the best-assessed groups of modern animals—like stony corals, amphibians, birds and mammals—somewhere between 0 and 1%t of species have gone extinct in recent human history. By comparison, the hellscape of End-Permian mass extinction claimed upwards of 90% of all species on earth. … By comparison, the hellscape of End-Permian mass extinction claimed upwards of 90 percent of all species on earth.
The money quote, though, begins in the penultimate paragraph.
Add the measurable greening of the world which has occurred the last few decades.
This isn’t a mass extinction, this is a blossoming of life such as likely has not occurred for millions of years—all thanks to the fertilisation effect of Anthropogenic CO2.