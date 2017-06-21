Is There a Mass Extinction in Progress?

Nope. Eric Worrall, writing at the link, quoted Doug Erwin, a Smithsonian Paleontologist on whether we’re in the middle of one, as many climatistas (not all) insist [emphases in the original]:

Many of those making facile comparisons between the current situation and past mass extinctions don’t have a clue about the difference in the nature of the data, much less how truly awful the mass extinctions recorded in the marine fossil record actually were[.]

And

“‘[H]ow many geographically widespread, abundant, durably skeletonized marine taxa have gone extinct thus far?’ And the answer is, pretty close to zero,” Erwin pointed out. In fact, of the best-assessed groups of modern animals—like stony corals, amphibians, birds and mammals—somewhere between 0 and 1%t of species have gone extinct in recent human history. By comparison, the hellscape of End-Permian mass extinction claimed upwards of 90% of all species on earth. … By comparison, the hellscape of End-Permian mass extinction claimed upwards of 90 percent of all species on earth.

The money quote, though, begins in the penultimate paragraph.