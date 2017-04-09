Chuck Schumer Agrees

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) has expressed his agreement with and appreciation of the missile strikes against the Syrian air base from which Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad launched his barbaric gas attack against innocent men, women, children, and babies—his own citizens—strikes which were ordered by President Donald Trump.

Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do. I salute the professionalism and skill of our Armed Forces who took action today.

Unfortunately, this is just political posturing by the Progressive-Democrat as he tries to recover from the effects of his distortions and obstructionism of all things Trump, which recently culminated in his cynical crocodile tears over the loss of the filibuster against Supreme Court Justices.