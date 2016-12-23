More Obama Fiat

And the failures just keep coming.

This time, it’s President Barack Obama’s (D) effort to sabotage the oil industry as thoroughly as he’s done the coal industry. Obama’s latest bit of I Know Better And Congress Be Damned is an Executive Order that is intended to ban

federal offshore drilling and mineral leases on some 3.8 million acres from Virginia to Maine and 115 million acres off the coast of Alaska, including some of the world’s great untapped repositories of hydrocarbons.

And he’s bragging that he thinks the move is permanent.

It’s a laughable as it is delusional.