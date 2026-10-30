Here are some crime statistics, courtesy of the WSJ‘s James Freeman. These are national level, and it’s true that there are distinct local pockets of crime that are significantly higher than these national numbers. The national numbers tell the larger tale, though.

violent crime excluding simple assault declined 25%, from 9.9 per 1,000 persons age 12 or older in 2024 to 7.4 per 1,000 in 2025

aggravated assault rate declined 31% in 2025 from 2024

property victimization rate declined 19% in 2025 from 2024

burglary or trespassing rates declined 25% in 2025 from 2024

motor vehicle theft declined 30% in 2025 from 2024

other types of household theft declined 19% in 2025 from 2024

2025 is the first year of Trump II’s administration. 2024 is the Progressive-Democrat ex-President Joe Biden’s last year. Nor were those declines a continuation of any trend. Over the four years of Biden’s reign,

felony violent crime rose 59%

violent crime, including misdemeanor simple assault, increased 42%

These are the improvements that the Progressive-Democratic Party wants to undo with its midterm candidates’ avowals to abolish ICE and throw open our borders; reduce funding for, if not defund, our city and State police forces; empty our prisons; let those accused of violent crimes freely walk our streets on bail; and threats to “investigate” young folks contemplating jobs in the Trump administration.