Harris Plans

Ex-Vice President and former Progressive-Democratic Pary Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expanding her midterm campaign schedule to include New Hampshire, where she’ll push for Party’s candidates for Governor and Senator.

That raises questions in my notoriously peabrained mind.

Is she going because Party is starting to get worried about its Senate majority prospects?

Is she going because Party is increasingly confident of its chances and is piling on and adding a Governor seat flip?

Is she going because Harris is desperately trying to show her relevance for her 2028 Presidential campaign?

My money is on door number three.