A Clear Path Forward

FIFA’s (Fédération Internationale de Football Association—International Federation of Football Association(s)—President Gianni Infantino is under pressure to resign over his shenanigans regarding selling off major parts of the Federation to private entities (which itself is only the latest of a number of his unilateralist escapades). Three of the six major football associations, UEFA, Concacaf, and the Asian Football Confederation, have sent an open letter to the Federation “calling for change at the top.” These three associations comprise the vast bulk of FIFA; only CONMEBOL, the South American football association, has any size in the remaining three.

Of course, Infantino is standing fast. He understands that letters, however sternly worded, are only words and entirely empty of force. If the three associations are serious, though, and not content simply to yap from their respective porches, they’ll do two additional things.

The first is to clarify their letter with a hard deadline for Infantino’s resignation, and not only his, but his staff as well. The deadline should be nearby, say a week from the date of their clarifying letter.

The second thing is what would give teeth to the words of their two letters. One minute after their deadline has passed without satisfaction, they would all resign from FIFA and form their own, separate International Federation.

Without those two follow-ups, the three associations will be known as unserious tissue tigers.