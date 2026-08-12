This is a Mistake

The lede lays it out.

President Trump over the weekend signaled the US will now rely more on economic pressures than military strikes on Iran to force an end to their war.

The only way to deal with the terrorists who run Iran is to destroy their ability to shoot anything and to kill the terrorists. They simply don’t feel any pressure, least of all economic, because they don’t care what their position and their actions cost their own people.

Trump needs to keep firmly in mind the words of an earlier Iranian President, Ali Akhbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, agreed to since by all of the people in the several administrations reigning over Iran.

If one day…the world of Islam comes to possess the weapons currently in Israel’s possession [meaning nuclear weapons]—on that day this method of global arrogance would come to a dead end. This, he said, is because the use of a nuclear bomb in Israel will leave nothing on the ground, whereas it will only damage the world of Islam.

This is not a gang with which we can treat, nor is it a gang that feels any pressure other than its own urgency to get the destruction going.