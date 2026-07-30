Of Course They’re Eager

President Donald Trump (R) says Iran is anxious to negotiate regarding the US-Iran conflict.

We’ve pretty much destroyed their military. They want to meet, and we’re meeting.

Of course Iran is. Any time spent “negotiating” is time for Iran to rest, refit, and recoup from its losses. he month Trump gave them earlier, or a week, or even just a day or two is highly beneficial for the terrorists.

It’s time to put an end to the Iranian charade. Let the bombings resume, much harder than before, add in cyber attacks, and give safe passage to Iranian decision makers when they decide to talk seriously—but keep the attacks going full bore while the talks occur until they reach a successful for us conclusion.

Iran otherwise is simply stalling and “negotiating” in bad faith.