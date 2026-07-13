Dealing with Terrorists

In the ongoing “negotiations” with the Iranian government over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear weapons program, our politicians are beginning to have rubbed in their faces the utter duplicity of the men and women reigning over Iran.

Though Iranian negotiators have sought to move forward on talks, the Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s powerful paramilitary force, has undermined talks with repeated attacks, according to multiple US officials.

The civilians in Tehran profess to be…negotiating…the status of the Strait while, at the same time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is attacking shipping in the Strait and claiming that the Strait is closed.

The fact of the matter is that the IRGC—paramilitary or formal military—is an arm of the Iranian government. Either the Tehran civilians are using the IRGC to carry out the terrorists’ duplicity, or—as increasingly seems likely—the IRGC runs the government and is using the civilian arm to carry out the terrorists’ duplicity.

Either way, the words of the Iranian government men and women are completely worthless. It’s time to leave off from the current Trumpian love taps in reaction to Iran’s attacks on shipping through the Strait and the terrorists’ disingenuousity regarding “negotiations” over their nuclear weapons program. It’s time to impose a full scope—kinetic, cyber, economic—attack on Iran, and keep it up until the terrorists are physically incapable of any further kinetic or cyber activity.

President Donald Trump (R) has said that Iran has asked for talks as these love taps have resumed. In order for those talks to occur, Trump should require the Iranian government to publicly and in writing ask for those talks. Only when that happens, should we agree to them. Even then, those talks should be allowed only if Iran sends decision-makers to a negotiation site and “makes a deal.” Any professed need for Iran’s negotiators to consult with Tehran before agreeing should be taken as further proof that Iran remains unserious, and our full scope attacks should continue apace until that deal is made.

Trump’s terms of the deal [and my addenda] are simple and straightforward.

Iran[—both the Tehran civilian government arm and the IRGC arm—in writing] must confirm that the Strait of Hormuz[, along with the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman,] are international waters over which Iran has no influence whatsoever.

Iran[—both the Tehran civilian government arm and the IRGC arm in writing] must forswear that it has no designs on obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran[—both…—] must permit an international inspection force to enter and inspect [any site] in Iran the force wishes, and do so [on a no-notice basis].

Iran[—both…—] must permit an international team to recover the processed uranium and remove it from Iran altogether or confirm that any processed uranium remaining is unrecoverable.

The terrorists will never agree, though. The only way to get the safety of these waters restored and Iran’s ability to obtain nuclear weapons eliminated is to destroy the terrorists’ ability to act and to destroy the terrorists themselves.