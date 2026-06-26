What the Progressive-Democratic Party now Stands For

With Party’s nomination of three Democratic Socialists of America for our nation’s House of Representatives, its election of DSA member Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor, its all but election of a DSA supporter as mayor of DC, and its nomination DSA acolytes for positions up and down the ballot across America, the Progressive-Democratic Party has made plain what it has chosen to stand for.
- open support for Palestinians and Hamas
- end to support for Israel, which is genocidal and apartheid
- defunding our police departments, elimination of the police function altogether(!)
- end to jail/prison for convicted felons
- open national borders
- abolish ICE
- end deportations
- seizure of the means of production
- seize apartments, other rentals from existing landlords
- Medicare for all—provision of a national, government produced, health system
- push for all union employment, elimination of right to work provisions
- packing Supreme Court
- ever higher income taxes and wealth taxes
None of these is good for our nation. Any combination of them will be disastrous.