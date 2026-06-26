What the Progressive-Democratic Party now Stands For

With Party’s nomination of three Democratic Socialists of America for our nation’s House of Representatives, its election of DSA member Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor, its all but election of a DSA supporter as mayor of DC, and its nomination DSA acolytes for positions up and down the ballot across America, the Progressive-Democratic Party has made plain what it has chosen to stand for.

open support for Palestinians and Hamas

end to support for Israel, which is genocidal and apartheid

defunding our police departments, elimination of the police function altogether(!)

end to jail/prison for convicted felons

open national borders abolish ICE end deportations

seizure of the means of production seize apartments, other rentals from existing landlords

Medicare for all—provision of a national, government produced, health system

push for all union employment, elimination of right to work provisions

packing Supreme Court

ever higher income taxes and wealth taxes

None of these is good for our nation. Any combination of them will be disastrous.