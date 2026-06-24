It’s Not about Fair Wages

A letter-writer to The Wall Street Journal‘s Letters section seconded the editors’ editorial on unions and their Leftist push. The letter-writer had this in support:

Instead of focusing solely on issues like wages and benefits, union representatives demanded that the company allow different pronoun pins. They also demanded that the company cover abortion and gender-affirming care in its health plans, which the company already did.

Both the letter-writer and the editors, though, were a bit wide of the mark.

Pronoun pins and demands for far Left perks that already exist aren’t moves toward improving workers’ lot. These are moves whose sole purpose is to achieve and demonstrate union power and control for the sake of that power and control. The labor force of any particular business that is targeted by a union are merely pawns in the union’s emphatic exercise.