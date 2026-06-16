Horning In

President Donald Trump (R) has potentially reached an interim agreement with Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz as an international body of water to international shipping, end the embargo, and produce negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear weapons program, with the apparent deal good for 60 days.

France, Great Britain, et al., all declined to provide any assistance at any time during the conflict, bleating that fighting was too dangerous for their militaries. Now that it might be safe enough, though, we get this from Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (apparently the longer the title is necessary to manufacture importance for the position), as paraphrased by The Wall Street Journal:

the pact marked a potential breakthrough and her team was ready to assist with nuclear expertise.

No. As usual lately, we’re better off going it alone, rather than having a yoke around our necks. The EU and UK can continue to spectate from the safety of their porches. Cheering optional.