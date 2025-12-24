Automobile Technology for Drivers

Demetria Gallegos, for The Wall Street Journal, asked a number of readers what they liked and didn’t like about the technologies in the cars they drive. She didn’t ask me, so here are my Goods, Wants, and Needs Improvements, based on my years with my 2023 Ford Escape SEL. If I don’t mention something it’s either because I’m satisfied with it as far as it goes, or I missed it.

What I think is good:

GPS Navigation. I had this on an earlier Fusion Hybrid, but it couldn’t tell whether I was on a main highway or on that highway’s frontage road; apparently the system was based on maps built from satellite 10m postings. The nav system in my Escape is much more accurate, seemingly using the finally much more ubiquitous 1m postings.

The sound system. I have very good AM/FM selection and reception, and I have the capability of selecting, instead, a DVD player (up from a CD player in that Fusion) or my own playlists from a thumb drive.

Heated seats. Mrs Hines’ third son was not raised up to be cold.

I get cruise control on the left side of my steering wheel and limited sound system and cell phone control on the right side. Very limited driver display controls.

What I want:

A Head Up Display. Some cars have these, but they’re jokes. What I want is a HUD that gives me my current speed, fuel state, power left on my battery (for those vehicles—not my Escape—that are mild hybrids. Plug-ins are not a player in my book), time/miles to my destination, time/distance to my next turn point and direction of turn, if I’ve loaded a destination. These nav data are on my dashboard GPS display, but a HUD lets me keep my eyes on the road and traffic. Also for the HUD would be my range rate to the vehicle in front of me

What badly needs improvement: