First published in 2015, I’ve updated it for today. In an ideal world, I’ll be able to update it again next year, with a yet more optimistic tone.

The Wall Street Journal asked some questions on Labor Day 2012, and supplied some answers. Here are some of those questions and answers, which remain as valid this Labor Day.

Q: How are America’s workers doing? Not good. Over the past decade, over the ups and downs of the economy, taking inflation into account, the compensation of the typical worker — wages and benefits—basically haven’t risen at all. … The Labor Department recently said that 6.1 million workers in 2009-2011 have lost jobs that they’d had for at least three years. Of those, 45% hadn’t found work as of January 2012. … Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Friday that unemployment is still two percentage points higher than normal….

Q: Things ARE getting better, though. The US economy is creating jobs, right? Back in December 2007 when the recession began, there were about two jobless workers for every job opening. When the economy touched bottom in mid-2009, there were more than six unemployed for every job. At last count, the BLS says there were 3.4 jobless for every opening.

Q: How much of this elevated unemployment is because the unemployed just don't have the skills that employers are looking for right now? …the bulk of the evidence is a lot of the unemployment really is the old-fashioned kind: the kind that would go away if the economy was growing at a stronger pace. Mr. Bernanke said as much at the [2012] Jackson Hole conference….

In 2019, the jobs situation was drastically improved. The overall unemployment rate was at an historic low, and there were more job openings than there were folks to fill them. The black unemployment rate was at a record low. The Hispanic unemployment rate was at a near record low. The women unemployment rate was at a near record low. Wages, both real and nominal, were growing.

The Wuhan Virus Situation severely damaged that, but by late 2020, our economy was in rapid recovery, GDP was up sharply, folks were getting jobs again, and inflation still was at an historic low despite that heating up economy.

We have today (2025) a new factor, recently and sharply risen, the plethora of Artificial Intelligence packages (eliding here the lack of actual intelligence in the packages; in fact they’re very good at teasing out patterns from very noisy inputs, but only those patterns their human programmers have programmed them to see). These packages have use in supporting research by those researchers with the professionalism and personal discipline to thoroughly check their AIs’ output rather than blindly accepting it, and the packages are very good at simple, rote work—the very entry level work that teenagers and newly graduated college students need in order to get started on their own careers. The actual impact of AI is not yet visible.

We now have a little high, if slowing inflation, and the necessities of life: food, shelter, energy for heating/cooling our shelter, and fuel for getting to work remain priced well above what they were those nearly four years ago, with real wages lower than they were then, even if that gap is slowly closing.

Labor Day is here, and this time around, it represents the traditional beginning of the mid-term election campaign season and of the newly structured Presidential election campaign season. The question before us now is which of the two parties and administrations currently on offer offers the better plan for getting us out of this lingering doldrum, reducing the far too high violent (and not so violent) crime rates in our cities, getting our spending and borrowing under control, and getting our immigration system (finally) right—the one that wants reduced regulation and smaller government or the one that sees government as the answer to our problems and wants to grow it commensurately?

Happy Labor Day.