Misbehaver, my latest Peter Hunt novel has been released as a Kindle eBook. This one concerns an off-the-books favor a police detective lieutenant has asked Hunt and his pseudo-niece Trang Thi Thao to carry out. A cop has been assaulted by a local gang, and the lieutenant thinks there may be a mole. Then Hunt’s lady, a defense lawyer, hires the two of them formally to get her client cleared of crimes he claims he didn’t commit. If they don’t, it’ll be the third conviction for the client, and he’ll get hard time in a Texas prison.

I hope you like it.

Eric Hines