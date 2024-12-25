Merry Christmas

First posted in 2011, I repeat it here.

Christmas renews our youth by stirring our wonder. The capacity for wonder has been called our most pregnant human faculty, for in it are born our art, our science, our religion.

-Ralph W. Sockman

A good conscience is a continual Christmas.

-Benjamin Franklin

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.

-Hamilton Wright Mabie

Christmas is not a time or a season but a state of mind. To cherish peace and good will, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. If we think on these things, there will be born in us a Savior and over us will shine a star sending its gleam of hope to the world.

-Calvin Coolidge

Some celebrate Christmas as the birthday of a great and good philosopher and teacher. Others of us believe in the divinity of the child born in Bethlehem, that he was and is the promised Prince of Peace.

-Ronald Reagan

Update:

I bought my son a fridge for Christmas. I can’t wait to see his face light up when he opens it.

What do you get if Santa goes down the chimney when the fire is lit?

Crisp Cringle.