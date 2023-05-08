A Teachers Union Disapproves of Capitalism

The Colorado Education Association has decided that “capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources,” and it has passed a resolution so declaring.

CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.

An earlier version, apparently sanitized for public consumption, was more fulsome in its opprobrium:

CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources and, therefore, the only way to fully address systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality is to dismantle capitalism and replace it with a new, equitable economic system.

Either way, it’s just From each according to his ability, to each according to his need, with the phrasing updated to suit 21st century Leftist sensibilities (including updating the pronouns, which I didn’t do).