Merry Christmas

First posted in 2011, I repeat it here.

Christmas renews our youth by stirring our wonder. The capacity for wonder has been called our most pregnant human faculty, for in it are born our art, our science, our religion.

-Ralph W. Sockman

A good conscience is a continual Christmas.

-Benjamin Franklin

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.

-Hamilton Wright Mabie

Christmas is not a time or a season but a state of mind. To cherish peace and good will, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. If we think on these things, there will be born in us a Savior and over us will shine a star sending its gleam of hope to the world.

-Calvin Coolidge

Some celebrate Christmas as the birthday of a great and good philosopher and teacher. Others of us believe in the divinity of the child born in Bethlehem, that he was and is the promised Prince of Peace.

-Ronald Reagan

Update:

A couple is walking in St. Petersburg Square on Christmas Eve.

They feel a slight precipitation.

“I think it’s raining.” says the man.

“No, it’s snowing.” replies the woman.

“How about we ask this communist officer of here? He is always right!” exclaims the man.

“Officer Rudolph, is it raining or snowing?”

“Definitely raining,” Officer Rudolph replies before walking off.

The man turns to his wife with a smile. “See? Rudolph the Red knows rain, dear.”