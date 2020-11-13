A Massachusetts letter writer published in The Wall Street Journal‘s Monday Letters had this on identity politics:

I was born and raised in working-class Chicopee, MA, by second-generation Polish-American factory workers. I’m not a Boston Brahmin. I didn’t graduate from an Ivy League school or do a Wall Street internship, but I’m no longer blue-collar, either. Regardless, I’m proud to belong to an identity group that includes a wide variety of people of different races, ethnic backgrounds and religious beliefs. I identify as an American.

I hope he’s not simply being naively optimistic. In any event, what he said. Indeed.