The NFL’s Failure

The National Football League has decided the nonsense of social justice messaging—carefully unbalanced messaging, even—is more important than playing football.

The NFL reportedly unveiled on Monday its social justice plans for Week 1 of the upcoming season, which includes optional decals players can place on their helmet and messages that could be placed in each end zone.

Players who opt to wear the decal will be given a list of names or they can choose a “victim of systematic racism who is not on that list,” NFL executive Anna Isaacson told teams

But no decals of Audie Murphy or William Carney. No messages like Blue Lives Matter or All Lives Matter in the end zones.

And the NFL’s policy of allowing players to disrespect—to denigrate—our nation’s anthem, our nation’s flag, to insult the generations of Americans who have fought, been maimed, died defending those symbols of our great nation—that continues unchanged.

The NFL has lost me.