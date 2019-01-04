Center of the Political Spectrum

Where is it? The German news outlet Deutsche Welle seems to typify Europe’s view of it, and its view is illustrated in this article about the inauguration of Brazil’s new President, Jair Bolsonaro.

DW labeled Bolsonaro a right-wing politician. Why? Because he’s “pro-gun, anti-corruption,” as though wanting a safe population living and working in an honest market with an honest government is somehow not what everyone wants. Oh, wait—here it is: Bolsonaro said on his assuming Brazil’s presidency that Brazil has been

“liberated from socialism and political correctness.”

And in his separate inauguration speech, Bolsonaro had promised to

unite the people, value the family, respect religion and our Judeo-Christian tradition, combat the ideology of gender, and preserve our values.

These run contrary to modern Liberal, Progressive goals. Instead, they’re today’s Conservative goals, entirely consistent with the Classical Liberal views of our own Founders.

There’s more.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the foreign leaders present for the inauguration; he’s also labeled “right-wing”. US’ Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also was present; DW made no characterization here (Pompeo was mentioned only in passing), but the outlet has made no bones about its view of the right-wing and irrational nature of the Trump administration in other writings.

On the other side of the political spectrum’s center were national leaders that were not invited to the inauguration: Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel. These are only “Leftist” in DW‘s view.

Hmm….