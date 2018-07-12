The Lady Refuses to Appear

Ex-FBI attorney and paramour of ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok Lisa Page has chosen to disobey a Congressional subpoena to appear before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees to give testimony.

This, of course, is unacceptable in a nation ruled by law. The House, as the Senate precedent set under Jurney v MacCracken makes plain the House can do, should find this woman in contempt, have the House Sergeant at Arms arrest her and bring her before the Congress, there to try her on the contempt charge, and if convicted jail her until she clears the contempt failure by testifying before both of the Committees to the Committees’ satisfaction.

But as we’ve seen on other recent cases involving FBI and DoJ refusal to answer subpoenas for documentation, it’s unlikely this Congress has the moral—or any other—courage to do anything other than yap about the refusal.