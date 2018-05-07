Slippery Stairs

In a Miami speech to peddle his book, ex-FBI Director James Comey had some remarks about gun control, insisting those who object to changing existing law as starting down a slippery slope are simply wrong.

It’s not a slippery slope, it’s a concrete set of stairs…. Let’s have these conversations standing there, holding the rails.

Slippery slope or concrete stairs, it’s still a downward trip away from individual liberty. It’s instructive, too, that he continues to decline to identify his limiting principle on gun “control.” Where would control efforts stop, does he think? What natural limit exists? So far, all he—and other gun control supporters—are willing to do is have us rely on the good offices of a government that would limit our access to weapons.

Until gun control supporters identify their limiting principle, there’s no debate to be had. Of course, it may be that they’ve already identified their limit.