More Nonsense

Or more Progressive-Democrat contempt for conservative women. On tour to promote her book, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri says about the election outcome,

It does show that we don’t have any models for our young girls and young women who are coming up in the world now to look at for how to lead.

Sure. Because Condoleezza Rice, Provost of Stanford University, ex-NSA, and ex-Secretary of State is such a terrible role model.

Because Nikki Haley, ex-State Representative in the South Carolina House, ex-Governor of South Carolina, and current UN Ambassador is such a terrible role model.

Because Sarah Palin, ex-Governor of Alaska and 2008 Vice Presidential candidate is such a terrible role model.

Because Carly Fiorina, ex-Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Presidential candidate is such a terrible role model.

Because Elaine Chao, ex-Deputy Secretary of Transportation, ex-Peace Corps Director, ex-Labor Secretary, and current Labor Secretary is such a terrible role model.

Because Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (R, TN) and current Senate candidate is such a terrible role model.

Because Pam Bondi, Florida Attorney General is such a terrible role model.

Because Joni Ernst, Lt Col (USA, Ret), ex-Iowa State Senator, and current Senator is such a terrible role model.

Because Alveda King, State Congresswoman in Georgia’s House of Representatives, is such a terrible role model.

Because the late Jeane Kirkpatrick, ex-UN Ambassador, is such a terrible role model.

Because Mia Love, Congresswoman from Utah is such a terrible role model.

Because Susana Martinez, Governor of New Mexico, is such a terrible role model.

The list goes on; I’ve only begun to start scratching the surface.

But the Progressive-Democrat says “we don’t have any models for our young girls and young women…to look at for how to lead.”

Hmm….