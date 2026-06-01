Ex-FLOTUS Jill Biden, in a CBS News interview, said that during Joe Biden’s 2024 debate with then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump she became afraid that her husband was in the middle of a stroke, evidenced by his disjointed, often incoherent performance. Now the press, led by CNN‘s Abby Phillip, is very upset and calling out Progressive-Democratic Party politicians over their deceptiveness regarding Biden’s mental decline.

It’s true enough that Party politicians lied to the rest of us about Biden’s mental capacities. The deceptiveness wasn’t only theirs though.

That rest of us could plainly see Biden’s progressive decline while it was happening. If the press couldn’t see that with their own eyes, they were only deceiving themselves. That alone removes any credibility they might have had regarding their reporting—they couldn’t then discriminate between reality and what they wanted reality to be, and there’s no reason to believe their acuity has improved since.

More likely, though, they were either deliberately oblivious to Biden’s ongoing mental degradation, choosing the lazy path of accepting at face value Party politician assurances of his hale and hearty alertness, or they were actively complicit in the deception. That laziness and/or dishonesty destroys press credibility, and the only way for the press to regain credibility is to achieve a wholesale turnover of news writers, editors, and publishers. The current crop can never again be believable.