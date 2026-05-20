Not a Chance

In an article about the future of travel coming to us in just 20 years, this prediction jumped out at me. From Scott Fleming, Aon‘s Director Aon Travel Practice:

My [AI travel booking] agent will know the places I like, it will have insight into my finances, my budget, my risk tolerances, all my preferences from the kind of room I like to my pillow type[.]

As British royal butlers and secretaries and other staffers, royal and commoner, British or elsewhere, routinely demonstrate, not even personal staff can be trusted with such personal information in such quantities and breadth. I’m certainly not going to trust a robot or other software package with all that information.