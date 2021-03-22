“Not Appropriate”

That’s what Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (D, CA) says about the press entering President Joe Biden’s (D) illegal alien detention facilities and recording the doings there.

I don’t necessarily think that it’s appropriate for journalists to be inside centers that are not permanent places for children[.]

Because it’s inappropriate for the public to know the conditions in those facilities—especially as they concern unaccompanied and too-often trafficked children—and the true nature of the crisis at our southern border.

It’s especially inappropriate for us ordinary Americans to know the Wuhan Virus situation in the Biden-Obama cages containing those children. Sanchez insists—and she’s actually serious—that Virus protocols make it further “inappropriate” for journalists to be allowed to see the conditions in which these children are being held.

“Transparency” is just the Progressive-Democrats’ newspeak for “sit down and shut up.”