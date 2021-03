The cowardly cancelists at Gannett Company have joined to crowd under the bed. They’ve decided to cancel the comic strip Mallard Fillmore, which does satire and along the way ridicules the golden calves of the Left.

The causes of the cancelation are two strips that the comic’s writer/drawer published on 19 and 20 February. I’ve reproduced them here so readers can see the depth of cowardice of the wonders at Gannet.

The 19 Feb strip:

The 20 Feb strip:

The horror.