The Georgia Senate has passed, and sent to the Georgia House, election reform legislation that could be a model for other States to follow—while, say I, encouraging—requiring, really—the Federal government to butt out.

Some highlights:

eliminate no-excuse absentee voting and

limit mail-in ballots to individuals who qualify based on specific criteria people who are physically disabled are over 65 years old are eligible as a military or overseas voter have a religious holiday around election day work in elections somehow need to be outside their voting precinct during the early voting period and election day

require voter identification to request an absentee ballot

require Georgia to participate in a nongovernmental multi-state voter registration system to cross-check the eligibility of voters

allow mobile voting units to be used only to replace current brick-and-mortar voting facilities, not supplement them

set up a telephone hotline to receive complaints and reports regarding voter intimidation and election fraud, and require the State’s Attorney General to review them within three days