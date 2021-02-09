AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka might be getting buyer’s [sic] remorse over the election of now-President Joe Biden (D).

Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, wishes President Biden hadn’t canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline his first day in office, agreeing the move will cost a thousand union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs.

Especially:

If you destroy 100 jobs in Greene County, Pennsylvania, where I grew up, and you create 100 jobs in California, it doesn’t do those 100 families much good. If you’re looking at a pipeline and you’re saying we’re going to put it down, now what are you going to do to create the same good-paying jobs in that area?

And

You know, when they laid off at the mines back in Pennsylvania, they told us they were going to train us to be computer programmers. And I said, “Where are the computer programmer jobs at?” “Uh, they’re in, uh, Oklahoma and they’re in Vegas and they’re here.” And I said, “So, in other words, what we’re going to be is unemployed miners and unemployed computer programmers as well.” I think what doesn’t get understood quite enough in the country, particularly in DC politics, is that that culture is very, very important to the people who live there[.]

NSS, indeed.

Another thing that’s carefully unaddressed by Green New Dealers and Progressive-Democrats is the timing of the destroyed jobs and when “replacement” jobs actually might become available. Even were “learning to program” or “making solar collectors” serious alternatives, they’re not going to be available for years, the Left’s empty words about programming jobs, at least, being immediately available notwithstanding.