…can be fun. I’ve often said that in a variety of other venues. Here’s an example of the fun that can be afforded by discovery. Of course, what I’m talking about is the legal process that kicks off most any legal proceeding, a stage during which all parties to a litigation are required to show to all the other parties, voluntarily or under subpoena, everything they have that bears on the matter being litigated.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed, in the DC District, a $1.3 billion lawsuit against lawyer Rudy Giuliani over the latter’s claims regarding Dominion’s varied failures to perform during the just concluded national elections. (Aside: the amount being demanded by Dominion should be a clue to the degree of irrationality of the company’s case.)

The existence of Dominion’s suit now allows Giuliani and his team to investigate the company’s history, finances and practices fully. Here’s Giuliani re the suit:

We get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent, and if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So, let’s have a trial by combat.

Critically related to that is the fact that Giuliani and his team will have access to all of Dominion’s machines and software that were used in the elections, and those machines and that software must be intact, including all election-related matters as they existed on those machines during the elections and during the ballot-counting on Election Day and the ensuing days. [T]he actual machines used on 11/3 AND they have to be unwiped — still containing the results from that day, as radio talk show host Joe Pagliarulo put it.