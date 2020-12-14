Texas State Congressman Kyle Biedermann (R, Fredricksburg) is in the middle of trying for a referendum to have the State secede from the United States.

The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation[.]

I’ll be brief.

No.

I will not leave my nation. The Leftist States are free to leave—I’ll hold the door for them—but this is my nation, and I will abandon it no more than I will be driven from any other part of my home.

Full stop.

I’ll be brief in another direction.

Biedermann claims to be a Republican. He is not. He is a coward. Our nation is worth fighting for; only cowards run from that.