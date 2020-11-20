Clinton-2 vs Obama-3

That’s the hope expressed by Phil Gramm and Mike Solon in their Tuesday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

By electing a divided government, Americans may get what they appear to want: a Biden first term that’s more like Bill Clinton’s second term than a third term for Barack Obama.

That is in no way a done deal. The current situation is not at all comparable to the Clinton situation. Biden’s handlers have no inclination whatsoever to move off their far-left ideology, much less the far-left policies they intend for enacting that ideology.

Nor have they any willingness to compromise, as Ocasio-Cortez has made blatantly clear.

The best we can hope for is a Republican-majority Senate and enough party unity to say “No” for four years.

‘Course a gridlocked government isn’t a bad thing.