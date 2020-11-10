National Healing

It has nothing to do with the Progressive-Democratic Party. And that includes Party’s head, Joe Biden.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who tweeted: ”Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

And this from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D, NY):

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future

Enemies lists aren’t consistent with healing, or even a desire to heal.

Biden’s slurs against blacks—”superpredators” and if they don’t support him, “they ain’t black”—his not wanting his kids growing up in “mixed” neighborhoods; his open lies about Trump’s attitude toward our soldiers, repeating a magazine’s debunked smears; and his refusal to condemn BLM or antifa along with his claim that 15% of Americans are “just no good:” it’s beyond the pale to expect such a bigot to be connected in any way with healing.