It’s that time. Because I say so.

How do you put an elephant inside a fridge?

I don’t know.

It’s easy, you just open the fridge and put it in.

How do you put a donkey inside the fridge?

It’s easy, you just open the fridge and put it in.

No, you open the fridge, take out the elephant, then put the donkey in.

If all the animals went to the lion’s birthday party, and one animal went missing which one would it be?

The lion, of course, because it would eat all the animals.

No, it’s the donkey because it’s still inside the fridge.

If there’s a river full of crocodiles, and you wanted to cross, how would you?

I would need a boat to cross.

No, you just swim across because all the animals went to the lion’s birthday party.